Celebrating children on their special day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:On Wednesday, the roads of Kanakakkunnu turned vibrant as young children wearing white kurtis, holding placards and banners, rallied across the city. The rally was organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare on the occasion of Children’s Day. The rally which lasted for an hour concluded by 11.30 am after which the children were guided to Nishagandhi auditorium.

On their special day, a group of children also dressed up as president, speaker and prime minister. Devaki D S of Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School, Vazhuthacaud held the position of Prime Minister, Sneha S, Carmel Higher Secondary School became the president while Divayalekshmi S, Forts Girls Mission High School turned speaker. The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare officials who organised the event said this year they wanted to highlight protection of children from sexual offences, eliminating child labour and providing basic education.

Governor P Sathasivam who delivered the Children’s Day message shared his childhood experiences with the children. “I completed my schooling at a government school in a village near E-Road, Chennai. There were no fans in my classroom. We also had to sit under the scorching sun. Children, these days, are more fortunate and knowledgeable about their rights,” he said.

The future belongs to the children, said the Governor. “Children should develop an urge to give and contribute to society from a young age. Due to poverty, some children don’t get a chance to grow to their full potential. Poverty halts physical-emotional and cognitive growth,” he said. The Governor also released the Children’s Day stamp at the event.

Biju Prabhakar, special secretary, said attaining mental and emotional stability was important. He encouraged young cadets and NCC volunteers among children to come forward and fight against sexual abuse. “We have a 12-year-old girl who is already a mother. Such unsafe environments have to be done away with,” he said.

The stamp spreads the message of unity and harmony despite age, gender, religion, caste or colour. K K Shailaja, minister of social justice, Deepak SP, general secretary, Kerala State Council of Child Welfare delivered the Children’s Day message. Little Flower Convent School, Carmel Girls HSS and Cotton Hill School won first second and third positions at the Children’s Day rally. P Sathasivam distributed mementoes and prizes to the winners. The event concluded by 1 pm.