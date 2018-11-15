Chennithala writes to CM citing govt failure to provide facilities to pilgrims

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stating his dissatisfaction over the failure of the government to provide facilities at Pampa and Nilakkal even though only two days are left for the start of the Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

Chennithala in his letter pointed out during his visit to Pampa and Nilakkal just two days ago, even basic toilet facilities were not ready at these places and the government had failed miserably in this as the basic facilities destroyed during the floods could not be rebuilt.

He said the maintenance of approach roads to Sabarimala is moving slowly and there are complaints contractors are backing out following the delay in payments. He said in Chalakayam there are heavy traffic snarls and even the facilities for pilgrims in forest routes are inadequate.