Children are best resources of the future: Governor P Sathasivam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Implementing welfare schemes and nurturing children at a young age can turn Kerala into the most child-friendly state soon, said Governor P Sathasivam. He was delivering the Children’s Day message at the Children’s Day Meeting Programme organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare at Nishagandhi Auditorium on Wednesday, he said that by voicing rights and cultivating good habits children can bring prosperity to the nation.

“They are the best resources of tomorrow’s future. Children have to keep their eyes and ears wide open to tune with the pulse of society,” he said. The Governor released a Children’s Day stamp which depicted the message of unity and harmony irrespective of age, gender, religion, caste or colour. Children donned the roles of Prime Minister, President and Speaker.

Addressing the gathering, K K Shailaja, Minister of Women and Child Development, said: “Children’s Day celebrations are a memory to cherish forever. Children walking with placards and banners are a scene not to miss.” She said that the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare currently focuses on providing basic education and poverty eradication.

“In India infant mortality rates are alarming. Kerala is one among the states to have a low infant mortality rate. It was 12 (per 1,000 population) two years ago, and now has come down to 10. By 2020 we aim at bringing it down to eight,” she said. Biju Prabhakar, Special Secretary, Social Justice and Women and Child Development, said that student cadets should inform the police regarding the use of drugs and alcohol among students.