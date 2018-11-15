Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Children are best resources of the future: Governor P Sathasivam

Implementing welfare schemes and nurturing children at an young age can turn Kerala into the most child-friendly state soon, said Governor P Sathasivam.

Published: 15th November 2018 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

P Sathasivam

Kerala governor P Sathasivam (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Implementing welfare schemes and nurturing children at a young age can turn Kerala into the most child-friendly state soon, said Governor P Sathasivam. He was delivering the Children’s Day message at the Children’s Day Meeting Programme organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare at Nishagandhi Auditorium on Wednesday, he said that by voicing rights and cultivating good habits children can bring prosperity to the nation. 

“They are the best resources of tomorrow’s future. Children have to keep their eyes and ears wide open to tune with the pulse of society,” he said. The Governor released a Children’s Day stamp which depicted the message of unity and harmony irrespective of age, gender, religion, caste or colour. Children donned the roles of Prime Minister, President and Speaker. 

Addressing the gathering, K K Shailaja, Minister of Women and Child Development, said: “Children’s Day celebrations are a memory to cherish forever. Children walking with placards and banners are a scene not to miss.” She said that the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare currently focuses on providing basic education and poverty eradication. 

“In India infant mortality rates are alarming. Kerala is one among the states to have a low infant mortality rate. It was 12 (per 1,000 population) two years ago, and now has come down to 10. By 2020 we aim at bringing it down to eight,” she said. Biju Prabhakar, Special Secretary, Social Justice and Women and Child Development, said that student cadets should inform the police regarding the use of drugs and alcohol among students. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Sathasivam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp