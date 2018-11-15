Crime Branch arrests the accused who harboured DySP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Crime Branch team on Wednesday recorded the arrest of Binukumar, who allegedly harboured the prime accused DySP B Harikumar after pushing Sanalkumar to death in Neyyattinkara last week. Binukumar and his driver Ramesh surrendered at the Crime Branch headquarters on Tuesday after Harikumar was found hanging in a shed attached to his residence in the morning.

Binukumar has been arraigned as the second accused, while Ramesh the fifth accused. Both were produced before the magistrate on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Binu had helped Harikumar escape in his car to Thripparappu in Tamil Nadu. According to sleuths, Binu had dropped Harikumar at his residence in Kallambalam on Monday night and he fled to Thiruvananthapuram. Harikumar was found hanging on Tuesday morning.

The police officers are tracing out the call details in Harikumar phone to find out who all have helped him escape. On Sunday, the Crime Branch had arrested two persons Satheesh, a tourist home manager, and Anoop Krishna, son of Binu, the close associate of Harikumar. Satheesh and Anoop have been arraigned as third and fourth accused respectively.

Satheesh, hailing from Thripparappu in Tamil Nadu, was detained for allegedly providing two SIM cards to Harikumar and Binu, along with the getaway vehicle. Anoop’s arrest was recorded after he interrogation. He was involved in taking the car of Harikumar from Neyyatitnkara to his ancestral house at Kallara.

The death of DySP Harikumar will be investigated by Attingal DySP P Anilkumar. An electrician, Sanal Kumar, 32, was allegedly pushed in front of a speeding car by Harikumar during a brawl at Kondagavila, near Neyyattinkara, last week.

Sanal’s wife moves HC seeking CBI investigation

Kochi: The High Court on Wednesday sought the state government’s view on the petition seeking a CBI probe into the mishap which claimed the life of Neyyattinkara native Sanal Kumar. Sanal’s wife V Viji of Manalur filed the petition. The prosecution submitted the prime accused in the case, Neyyattinkara DySP Harikumar, was found dead in his house the other day. The court then asked what was the significance of going ahead with the case under this scenario. The incident took place at Kodungavilla Junction in Neyyattinkara on November 5.