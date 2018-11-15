E25 cr allotted for BUDS schools

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An amount of C25 crore was handed over to panchayats by Kudumbashree to fund BUDS schools in the state, an initiative of Kudumbashree for mentally challenged children. The amount will be utilised to build 200 BUDS schools under local bodies.

In the initial phase, C12.5 lakh was allotted and will be used to provide chairs, tables, computers, printers and projectors for BUDS schools. Ernakulam and Malappuram district has the most number of BUDS schools. Thiruvananthapuram has 19, Kollam 20, Pathanamthitta 9, Alappuzha 13, Kottayam 12, Idukki 3, Kannur 9, Thrissur 3, Palakkad 19, Malappuram 22, Kozhikode 18, Wayanad 10 and Kasaragod 12.

A total of 182 BUDS schools function in the state. The BUDS schools give special care and attention to children between the ages of 5 and 18 who face mental and cognitive challenges. Children above the age of 18 are provided job training to ensure a better future.