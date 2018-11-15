Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Express Care to feed the hungry

Published: 15th November 2018 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac launching Express Care, an initiative by The New Indian Express, Thiruvananthapuram, to provide food for the needy, at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Junction on Wednesday. Noushad Rasheed, MD of Azeez Restaurant, Poojappura, which sponsored the food packets is also seen | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Express Care’, an initiative by The New Indian Express, Thiruvananthapuram, to support the needy and provide them with food was launched here on Wednesday. 
Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac inaugurated the initiative by distributing food packets at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Junction in the afternoon.

The Express Care initiative has been launched in association with some of the city restaurants. On Wednesday the food packets were sponsored by Azeez Restaurant Poojapura.  

After launching the initiative, Isaac pointed at the need to identify the right beneficiaries. “Efforts should be taken to identify those families which are in dire need of such external support. Also you can consider expanding the initiative on a priority basis,” he suggested. Azeez Restaurant managing director Noushad Rasheed, The New Indian Express assistant manager S Krishna Sarma, Circulation manager Victor M D’Cruz and marketing manager S Padmakumar were also present.

