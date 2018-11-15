Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ideas to take centre stage

This January, tune into some groundbreaking ideas.

Published: 15th November 2018 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Speakers at the previous TEDx, Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This January, tune into some groundbreaking ideas. Themed on ‘Resilience’, the TEDx Thiruvananthapuram edition is set to open to the public with an illustrious set of speakers. With the state recovering from the recent floods, the TEDx Thiruvananthapuram team decided to theme the third edition on resilience. “We decided to go ahead with this theme in the backdrop of the recent floods. The focus at this juncture is to help rebuild.

This edition will focus on the rebuilding part and about advancing,” says Bhakta Pande, co-curator, TEDx Thiruvananthapuram. Around 12 speakers will share their ideas in the talk series which is being organised here by Vishnu Prasad, the TEDx Thiruvananthapuram curator who holds the TEDx Thiruvananthapuram licence. 

The forum attempts to bring to the forefront people with groundbreaking ideas. 
“We are giving an idea to the society. Every idea that we bring forth are ones that have been worked on and developed by the individuals. We provide them with a platform to share their ideas with the 
community,” says Pande.  

The thrust is on providing a platform for the dreamers and opening the public to new ideas. “We try to bring in new faces every single time and initiate new dialogues. The speakers may not be well known. There are people having really interesting ideas but they might not have a platform to share the ideas. Every year, there is something new happening that we aren’t aware of. We are trying to bring that into the light,” says Bhakta. 

The TEDx Thiruvananthapuram edition curated by this team was started in 2016. The first edition focused on the theme of ‘Thought Conflux’, while the second edition was about ‘The Next Decade’.
 “In fact, the third edition was supposed to be a continuation of The Next Decade series. But then the floods hit the state and we decided the talks needed to be themed around resilience,” says Pande. 
The first edition had eight speakers while the second featured 10 changemakers from the society. “We are trying to give back to the society. The community will be benefiting with the ideas that get shared,” he adds. 

Presently, the list of speakers is being curated. The early bird tickets and the ones at reduced rates will be available online for 10 days, the organisers add. 

