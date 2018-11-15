Infosys Prize for scientist S K Satheesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: He had a modest beginning as a student of Government School Perumkadavila and then as a student of Government Higher Secondary School Perumkadavila. What was unique about SK Satheesh was that he dreamed big and went on to become a professor at the Centre for Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and Director of Divecha Centre for Climate Change. Now, in recognition of his overall contributions towards physical sciences, he has been presented with the coveted Infosys Prize 2018.

A recipient of American Geophysical Union Medal and Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology, Satheesh will be presented with a gold medal, a citation and a prize purse of USD 100,000 (or its equivalent in Rupees).

According to the Infosys Science Foundation, which has instituted the award, the prize, given annually, celebrates the success of the recipients in science and research by recognizing their achievements in each category. In the case of Satheesh, it is his contributions in the studies on black carbon aerosols, the dark light-absorbing microscopic particles in the air which greatly influence the energy balance of the atmosphere over the Indian subcontinent, and its impact on the environment and human health, that make him eligible for the award.

In its congratulatory message, jury chair Shrinivas Kulkarni states that Satheesh’s work ‘on measuring, quantifying, and analyzing the impact of black carbon aerosols are important not only to climate science but also to our society that has to mitigate and cope with climate change.’ The latest research this scientist is engaged in is the study on aircraft emissions and its impact on the environment.