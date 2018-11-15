KSRTC festival fare hike only for Sabarimala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC has directed the festival fare hike of 30 per cent will be implemented only for Sabarimala special services and the Nilakkal-Pampa chain services during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season. The one-way trip charges will be Rs 40 for non-AC buses and Rs 75 for AC buses. The festival charge will take effect from Friday.

KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary said the hiked fare is based on the festival fare recommendation by the Justice Ramachandran committee.

It normally runs services to Pampa from six depots. Recently, it was found the passengers were charged a hiked fare of 30 per cent from Pathanamthitta to Pampa. Taking action on this, the CMD transferred the Pathanamthitta DTO.