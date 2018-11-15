Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC to launch e-buses for Sabarimala 

The KSRTC is set to launch 10 electric buses on Thursday, operating special services during the Sabarimala season.

Published: 15th November 2018 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC

​The KSRTC will run 10 air-conditioned electric buses and 250 AC and non-AC buses to carry Ayyappa devotees on the Nilakkal -Pampa route (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC is set to launch 10 electric buses on Thursday, operating special services during the Sabarimala season. The function will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The launch will be held at Thampanoor bus station, Thiruvananthapuram.

The buses are being taken on a gross cost contract basis for 10 years and it has reached the capital city from the MID Volantra factory in Hyderabad. The buses will have 33 seats and can run 300 km on a single charge. It will take four hours for normal charging and 1.5 hours for fast charging.

“After the inauguration, the buses will be deployed on the Pampa-Nilakkal route for operating chain services during the pilgrimage season. After which it will be deployed on the Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram section,” said Thachankary.

Going the distance
The buses consume 0.8 unit electricity per km. Though the top speed is 120 kmph, it will be restricted to 80 kmph. The cost of operating diesel and AC buses is C31 per km, whereas its only C4 for the e-buses
The buses with air suspension and automatic gear system, have zero emission and generate no sound. It can be operated on all terrain 

KSRTC

