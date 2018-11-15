‘Raksha and Diksha’, for a safer future

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving thrust to children’s physical and mental health and security, the district panchayat will soon intensify its ‘Raksha’ and ‘Diksha’ projects. The schemes which were implemented in 2016-17 across all panchayat, government and aided schools in the district will begin in December.



Raksha

As incidents of minor attacks are being reported in the state, parents are becoming increasingly worried about the safety of their children. The aim of Raksha is to impart training in karate to 10,000 girls from High School and Higher Secondary Schools. Hundred girls are selected from each school for the scheme which is implemented with the Kerala Sports Council.

Child rights activists and organisations have always urged school authorities to include self-defence classes in curriculums in schools. District panchayat president V K Madhu said 6,000 girls had participated in a large-scale karate performance which was held at Green Field Stadium on Independence Day. “If we equip girls with self-defence skills, they can protect themselves. In 2017-18, we trained nearly 7000 girls from 130 schools in the district,” said Madhu.

According to Subhash V, district panchayat secretary, a class IX student was on her way home from tuition classes when a person tried to snatch her chain. “Since she was part of the Raksha programme, she was able to defend herself,” said Subhash.

The trainers for the scheme are chosen through an interview process. All of them are approved by the Sports Council and Karate Association of India. The project mainly focuses on training students of class VII, VIII and 9. The District Panchayat has kept aside an amount of Rs 15 lakh this year for the project, said Sreenath VC, senior clerk, district panchayat. The students are trained for a period of three months. Classes are conducted for 30 hours. 96 trainers have been selected under the scheme.

Diksha

Participating in yoga at school helps relieve stress and anxiety in young children, improving their well being and emotional health. The district panchayat in association with the school had added yoga in schools under the district panchayat.

“Diksha is mainly aimed at young boys. The programme intends to create awareness among students on the ill-effects of drug abuse and helping them to relax their mind through yoga. This is also a three-month course. Around 5,000 boys are part of the project,” said Biju S, senior clerk in district panchayat.

