Tour de Wayanad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The majestic hills of Wayanad will be holding the fifth edition of International Mountain Cycling Contest. A 5-km-long circuit track with international standards will be set up for MTB Kerala. According to the organisers, there will be participation from 10 countries.

The categories include international cross country competition (men), national cross country competition (men) and national cross country competition (women). Unlike the past years, the competition will see the participation of women in national events.

The eligibility criteria to participate in the same is the licence approved by the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) or Union Cycliste Internationale (USI). “The event will be held on December 8, but participants have to be here on December 7 to practice on the track. We expect travellers, foreigners and sports enthusiasts to attend the international event. People with CFI or USI licence can register in the site www.mtbkerala.com. The registration fee for the same is Rs 500,” said Anand, DTPC secretary.

According to the organisers, participants need to prepare their mind and body for mountain cycling. Pedalling through the mountains of Wayanad may not be as simple as it seems. Speed, balance, hydrated body and timing are the key elements to success. Around 25 international male cyclists, 40 national male cyclists and more than 20 women national cyclists are expected to pedal the MTB Kerala.

The logo of the event was released by Kadakampally Surendran, Minister of Tourism, by handing it over to E M Najeeb, senior vice-president of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO).

The competition winners will be awarded the prize money as follows: First prize is C1.5 lakh, second prize is C1 lakh, third prize is C50,000, fourth prize is C25,000 and fifth prize is C20,000.

The event is organised by Kerala Tourism, in association with Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society and Wayanad District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), and is supported by the Cycling Federation of India.

District Tourism Promotion Councils will be arranging the stay for the participants.