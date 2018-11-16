A campaign to affirm ideals

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An idea which took shape in a roomful of like-minded people to uphold the constitutional values found resonance with the ideology of so many people, that it grew to the stature of a mega event that has never been witnessed before in the history of the state.

‘We the People’ which concluded the other day was put together by people from different backgrounds and political standing united by their strong belief in the Constitution of India.

“A section of people have for long been trying to dismantle the constitution. The Sabarimala issue is just an instance. Our intention is to create awareness towards the individual rights and freedom promised by the constitution to all citizens of India. Pink is the colour we have chosen for this campaign. It is a colour that is not associated with any political party and through this we are trying to communicate the apolitical nature of this event,” said P C Rajesh, a former journalist and chief organiser of the event.

While the volunteers were mostly youngsters, the team comprised members across all ages. Dr Satheesh, an anaesthetist at S P Fort Hospital, was one of the many who had taken time off his busy schedule to organise this event. He said, “Sabarimala issue is an outright constitutional violation. Something of this nature happening in Kerala, which is believed to be highly democratic, indicates a dangerous turn in the society.”

The event which was kick started by a performance from the Oorali band.

Social activist Shabanam Hashmi talked about the unprecedented attack on the Constitution witnessed by the country at present times.

In line with this message was Sam George’s play titled ‘Pets of Anarchy’ an adaptation of French writer Frank Pavloff’s short story ‘Brown Morning’.

Social activists who spoke at the event include Maitreyan, Sunny M Kapikkad , P K Sajeev and C K Janu.