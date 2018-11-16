Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Elderly man, grandchild fatally mowed down

While Aaliya was killed on the spot, Abdul was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Published: 16th November 2018 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 76-year old man and his 11-year-old granddaughter were killed after they were knocked down by a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) at Malamelparambu near Kaniyapuram on Thursday evening. The deceased are Abdul Salam of Pulivilakathu Veedu, Malamelparambu, and Aaliya Fathima R S. a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Aattingkuzhi near Kaniyapuram. In connection with the incident, the police have recorded the arrest of Chanakkara native Mahin, a former police officer. 

“The incident happened at 4.15 pm. The duo who was walking along the road was on their way home. The speeding MUV rammed into them and dragged them for 15 metres,” said an officer with the Kadinamkulam Police Station. 

While Aaliya was killed on the spot, Abdul was declared brought dead at the hospital. The bodies kept at a private hospital and the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital will be handed over to relatives on Friday after the inquest and autopsy.  Mahin, who was with the Special Armed Police during 1990-93, was terminated from service after he took unauthorised leave and went to the Gulf in search of a job. 

Earlier, a tense situation prevailed at Kadinamkulam Police Station after a group of people engaged in a scuffle with the police with the intention of manhandling Mahin. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
multi-utility vehicle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp