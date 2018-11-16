Elderly man, grandchild fatally mowed down

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 76-year old man and his 11-year-old granddaughter were killed after they were knocked down by a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) at Malamelparambu near Kaniyapuram on Thursday evening. The deceased are Abdul Salam of Pulivilakathu Veedu, Malamelparambu, and Aaliya Fathima R S. a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Aattingkuzhi near Kaniyapuram. In connection with the incident, the police have recorded the arrest of Chanakkara native Mahin, a former police officer.

“The incident happened at 4.15 pm. The duo who was walking along the road was on their way home. The speeding MUV rammed into them and dragged them for 15 metres,” said an officer with the Kadinamkulam Police Station.

While Aaliya was killed on the spot, Abdul was declared brought dead at the hospital. The bodies kept at a private hospital and the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital will be handed over to relatives on Friday after the inquest and autopsy. Mahin, who was with the Special Armed Police during 1990-93, was terminated from service after he took unauthorised leave and went to the Gulf in search of a job.

Earlier, a tense situation prevailed at Kadinamkulam Police Station after a group of people engaged in a scuffle with the police with the intention of manhandling Mahin.