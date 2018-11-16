Extension of NRI voters' enrolment sought

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pravasi Welfare Forum state president Razak Paleri has submitted a memorandum to state election commissioner Tikaram Meena seeking an extension of deadline for enrolling NRI voters by a month. The last date for including names in the NRI voters ended on November 15. Till Thursday, only 25,000 NRIs have enrolled in the list. In a press release issued here, Razak said the extension will help more NRIs to enrol.

In addition to the Embassies arranging maximum facilities for enrolment, NRI organisations should also be allowed space for the same, said Razak. There are 24 lakh NRIs from the state and around 2 crore from the country, he pointed out. Razak said a flawless and scientific method should be adopted for NRI voting after studying how other countries conduct elections for their non-resident citizens.