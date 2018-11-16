Industries Minister E P Jayarajan visits Kinfra

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Industries E P Jayarajan on Thursday said that new projects would be launched to attract investors for the industrial development of the state. He was speaking after visiting Kinfra on Thursday.

The minister said that land would be selected for industrial development and provided to investors at lower rate. Without increasing the land value, land should be acquired and provided to investors. A comprehensive presentation on the conduct of Kinfra for the past 25 years was made before the minister and later he interacted with the officers of Kinfra.

