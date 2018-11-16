Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Municipal offices to open centres to rebuild damaged houses

Facilitating reconstruction of houses damaged during the devastating floods, a new centre will come into being at the block and municipal offices in the state.

Published: 16th November 2018 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 09:54 AM

Image used for representational purpose.

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Facilitating reconstruction of houses damaged during the devastating floods, a new centre will come into being at the block and municipal offices in the state. The centre named as ‘Surakshitha Koodorukkum Keralam’ will start functioning this month and will operate for a period of six months. According to the Revenue Department, the proposed centre will not only provide advice to the beneficiaries regarding construction of houses, but will also assist the beneficiaries to procure construction materials from government-approved centres. 

“The functioning of the centre will be coordinated by the respective LIFE Mission district coordinators. The respective centres will also have members including assistant engineers of LSG Engineering wing and KSEB overseer,” an officer with the Revenue Department told Express. 

The officer said technical assistance will be provided by assistant professors in civil, architectural and electrical wings of those engineering college/polytechnic operating the said centre. At the same time, the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) said the houses that will be reconstructed under the ‘Rebuild Kerala’ initiative will follow the 12 typical designs being adopted for the LIFE Mission projects. 

“But while following the same, it will be ensured the newly constructed houses will have the ability to withstand floods. For the same, a plan approved by the high-level technical advisory committee will be followed,” said an officer with the LSGD. 

I is learnt that  a meeting will be called by the District Collectors at their respective districts for those who had lost their houses during the floods and were included in the Rebuild Kerala initiative. The meeting will sensitise the beneficiaries about the reconstruction activities., the options available and the stipulations they had to fulfil while availing the funds. 

