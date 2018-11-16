No fine on bill delay, says KWA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With consumers not being able to remit the water charge due to a server complaint to the billing software, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) informed that no fine will be imposed towards the said bills for a period of one month. In a statement issued here, the KWA said that the disconnection of water supply due to nonpayment of bills will be put on hold during this time period.

“In the case of consumers at flood-hit areas, the relaxation that was allowed to them till January 31, 2019, will continue,” said an excerpt from the statement.

Due to the server complaint, the consumers were not able to pay the bills for the past one week. According to KWA, it has sought the help of IT experts and the technical glitch will be solved within three to four days.