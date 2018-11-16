Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pinarayi Vijayan launches Spectrum initiatives

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Spectrum initiative of the Kerala State Social Security Mission will lead to the comprehensive development of the autism sector. 

Published: 16th November 2018 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaking at the launch of Spectrum initiative of the Kerala State Social Security Mission, at Nishagandhi auditorium on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Spectrum initiative of the Kerala State Social Security Mission will lead to the comprehensive development of the autism sector. The initiative has come up at a time when the autism cases were showing a spike at the global level, said Pinarayi during the state-wide launch of the Spectrum initiative at the Nishagandhi Auditorium here on Thursday. 

ALSO READ | Kerala Bank will seek permission of RBI to accept money from expats: Pinarayi Vijayan​

“Through Spectrum, the state government will play a decisive role in addressing the issues being faced by those affected by autism and those who take care of them,” he said. “Post-floods, the state is in the process of building a new Kerala. It is the government’s aim is to provide equal rights to the differently-abled and the downtrodden,” he said. 

During the event, the CM also announced the state-wide implementation of the Saranabalyam project an initiative to make the state free from child begging, child labour and child trafficking. The Spectrum initiative is an umbrella project that brings together seven programmes meant for children with intellectual disabilities.

Some of the key initiatives that will be taken under the project include empowering the parents of intellectually disabled children, ensuring quality therapy centres and treatment, setting up autism centres at five medical colleges and Kozhikode NIMHANS, establishing a Regional Autism Rehabilitation and Research Centre at NIPMR-Thrissur and training for doctors working in the autism sector. 
The programme was attended by Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja and Social Justice Special Secretary Biju Prabhakar, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Nishagandhi Auditorium

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp