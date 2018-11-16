Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

State to mix Centre scheme with own health cover plan

It was in June the state expedited the commissioning of a brand new ‘Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi’. 

Published: 16th November 2018 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

heart, doctor, medicine, cardio,

For representational purposes

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will implement the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the flagship healthcare programme of the Central Government, in alliance with the proposed Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi of the state. The Health Department, while inking a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Health Agency (NHA), had underscored that AB-PMJAY will be implemented on its own terms. The new insurance scheme is likely to be rolled out in April 2019. 

“The state’s plan is to implement the AB-PMJAY along with the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi. The framework of the same will be chalked out by the Finance and Health Departments,” said Health Minister K K Shailaja. When asked if the ‘tweaking’ of the AB-PMJAY might invite flak from the NHA, the minister said the agency itself had assured the state that AB-PMJAY is flexible and the state could make necessary changes to it. 

“As the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) will be valid till March, the new coverage will come into effect only from April,” she said. The Health Department officers said that as various health insurance schemes in the state are being monitored by various departments including Labour, Social Justice and Health, the state government is weighing the idea of bringing them under one roof. 

It was in June the state expedited the commissioning of a brand new ‘Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi’. To work out the procedures and cost it constituted a six-member committee headed by Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation director D Narayana. 

It stated that the scheme that is on the cards envisages to bring more beneficiaries and promises better insurance cover. The proposed scheme, while merging the RSBY/Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme-Plus (CHIS Plus) and Karunya scheme, will also be in alliance with the AB-PMJAY. 

Overlapping spotted “It was after the finding that there is considerable overlap between RSBY/CHIS Plus and Karunya scheme in terms of coverage, benefits package and delivery of services that the idea of formulating a new health insurance scheme becomes active,” said an officer with the Health Department. However, it is learnt that turning its back on AB-PMJAY might bring a huge loss in the long run that the state government finally made up its mind to sign the MoU. The spurt in population of the elderly and migrant workers in the state was also a reason. The committee that is looking into the aspects of implementing the AB-PMJAY in the state is yet to submit its report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
health cover plan National Health Agency Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp