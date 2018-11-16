Trapping attention 

Jose Joy By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The best way to introduce new music to anyone is to give them a point of reference—like nostalgic movie song samples. Kochi-based music producer Parimal Shais is relying on this mantra with his originals. His discography, including an EP released earlier this year named If I Was Born in 77 with an eccentric remix of the popular number Sandhye Kanneeril Enthe, stands witness to this. “I am deeply interested in mixing up South Indian folk elements with modern electronic beats and hip-hop,” says Parimal, whose music lies in the realms of intelligent dance music and vaporwave. We catch up with the artiste, as his latest single Swayambhu featuring Tiruvalla-based rapper Thirumali (Vishnu M) has spread like wildfire on social media and eventually caught the attention of contemporary composers like Rex Vijayan.

Native direction

Swayambhu came around when Parimal’s artiste manager friend Agnisarman Bhattathiri happened on the aforementioned artiste. Finding that their idea of composition complemented each other, they exchanged demos online and worked at their own freedom to bring out a 2.32-minute long trap-music influenced number which exhibits distinct Malayali elements like chenda samples. “The song addresses various issues affecting our land, ranging from the floods to our false sense of morality,” says Thirumalai, adding that the music videohas been shot on a 360-degree camera.

The track is the first from an EP—to be released earlier next year—which will feature different projects from South India. “Most of the songs will be in Malayalam and Tamil. I am currently exchanging samples with artistes whom I find interesting,” says 24-year-old Parimal, who has been a DJ for the past six years. Boosted by the success of the track, the duo also plans to continue their work together and release a single in the coming months.