Aiming for the skies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vattiyoorkavu Shooting range is abuzz with shooters who are gearing up to participate at the 62nd National Shooting Championship which kicked off on Friday. About 27 women from Karnataka including Meghana Sajjanar who made a record in the senior women’s team are competing in the event.

Determined to make a name from herself is Shakti Chandra, a national-level shooter participating in the 10m air rifle, who has just finished her trials. Ask her about the most important rule in the shooting championship, she is quick to say, “It is a sport which requires a lot of concentration and focus. In the beginning itself, athletes have to decide what they want to do and what they intend to choose, be it 10m or 50m air rifle shooting.”

Shakti always held a passion for shooting. “When I was young, I used to play with plastic guns. Later, when my parents realised I was fascinated by the event, I was sent for coaching classes. I realised that I can perform well if I concentrated on the event. I am a 10m air rifle shooter. Even now, I feel, I can better my skills with more practice,” says the 30-year old.

Like all other sports, this also requires both physical and mental training. A shooter has to take up breathing exercises on a daily basis. This is very important for them, says Shakti. “ Every day, I practice for three hours and train myself. Every shoot is like my last shot,” she said. “I am completely dedicated to my sport. I was pretty serious from the start itself. It’s been two years since I really discovered my strength. I believe I can win medals for my country in this sport,” she said.

Shakti said she has improved in the trials. “I am thankful to my mentor Rakesh Manpat and my family who supported and helped me reach this level,” she said.

The championship will witness a variety of rifle events in different categories including the 10m air, 50m prone and 3p (position) events for women, junior and senior categories.

