Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Aiming for the skies

The Vattiyoorkavu Shooting range is abuzz with shooters who are gearing up to participate at the 62nd National Shooting Championship which kicked off on Friday.

Published: 17th November 2018 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vattiyoorkavu Shooting range is abuzz with shooters who are gearing up to participate at the 62nd National Shooting Championship which kicked off on Friday. About 27 women from Karnataka including Meghana Sajjanar who made a record in the senior women’s team are competing in the event.

B P Deepu

 Determined to make a name from herself is Shakti Chandra, a national-level shooter participating in the 10m air rifle, who has just finished her trials. Ask her about the most important rule in the shooting championship, she is quick to say, “It is a sport which requires a lot of concentration and focus. In the beginning itself, athletes have to decide what they want to do and what they intend to choose, be it 10m or 50m air rifle shooting.”

Shakti always held a passion for shooting. “When I was young, I used to play with plastic guns. Later, when my parents realised I was fascinated by the event, I was sent for coaching classes. I realised that I can perform well if I concentrated on the event. I am a 10m air rifle shooter. Even now, I feel, I can better my skills with more practice,” says the 30-year old. 

Like all other sports, this also requires both physical and mental training. A shooter has to take up breathing exercises on a daily basis. This is very important for them, says Shakti. “ Every day, I practice for three hours and train myself. Every shoot is like my last shot,” she said. “I am completely dedicated to my sport. I was pretty serious from the start itself. It’s been two years since I really discovered my strength. I believe I can win medals for my country in this sport,” she said.

Shakti said she has improved in the trials. “I am thankful to my mentor Rakesh Manpat and my family who supported and helped me reach this level,” she said. 

The championship will witness a variety of rifle events in different categories including the 10m air, 50m prone and 3p (position) events for women, junior and senior categories.

Variety events
The championship will witness a variety of rifle events in different categories including the 10m air, 50m prone and 3p (position) events
About 27 women from Karnataka including Meghana Sajjanar who made a record in the senior women’s team are competing

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp