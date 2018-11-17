City forum for designated protest venue

Sruthy Mariam Iype By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “It’s the 636th day of our protest. To date, we have not been able to see the Chief Minister in person. It is the deplorable conditions at the Arippa protest land that drove us here. For us, it is either this or the road,” says an emotional Omana Mohan, one of the many who has made the 300-meter long pavement outside the State Secretariat, their home.

The footpath in front of the Secretariat has always been a hotspot for protests in the capital city. Being the seat of the state administration that houses the offices of various bureaucrats and ministers including the Chief Minister’s office, the stretch is a favourite spot for protestors as it lends maximum visibility and garners public support.

The People for Better Society are

demanding that the protestors be relocated

from the area to another spot  Vincent

Pulickal

However, the perennially occupied footpaths have become a major inconvenience for the public. Although there have been talks over allotting a designated space for protests, no steps have been taken so far. “Traffic blocks are quite common in the area whenever there is a protest. The vehicles are re-routed, causing a lot of delay for the public,” said Soumya S, a student.

The People for Better Society is all set to organise a dharna at Martyr’s Column on Saturday at 3.30 pm demanding that the agitators should be relocated. They are of the view that the agitators can be shifted near the Cantonment Gate side of the Secretariat as the area has comparatively less vehicular traffic and also provides protestors an opportunity to hold protests in the adjacent Central Stadium that can accommodate large crowds. The Federation of Residents Association Trivandrum has also joined hands with PEBS in taking this movement forward. Noted sculpture Kanayi Kunhiraman will inaugurate the dharna.

“In other places in the country, it is not permitted to carry out protests in front of the Secretariat. This is a practice only seen in Kerala. In Delhi, protests take place at Jantar Mantar which is one km away from the Parliament. Similarly, in Chennai, protests usually take place at Marina Beach. We are planning to hold a meeting and file a petition in the High Court,” said V R Ajith, president of PEBS.

There are regular protests by various socio-political organisations in front of the Secretariat. In addition, there are agitators who occupy the footpath. The pedestrians are left with no option but to walk on the busy roads. “There is no point in relocating the agitators to the Cantonment side as it could result in even more congestion,” said Meena, a Secretariat employee.

Even as efforts are on to relocate the protesters, there are a section of people who have made the footpaths their home for years. Omana Mohan’s family is one among the 300 odd-families of the adivasi and dalit community that are part of the Arippa Land Strike which has been going on from December 2012. She has been living at one of the temporary sheds on the footpath for over three years now.

Disheartened by years of neglect by the government and authorities, Omana is not open to the idea of relocating from the spot. “We have been protesting here for three years, right under their noses and failed to receive adequate help; What hope do we have of being heard elsewhere?”, she asks.

Kakkamoola Vijayan is part of another protest led by K C Kunjan, the first director of Harijan Welfare Department of Kerala. Into the 53rd day, they are fighting for various demands including better representation of SC and ST members in the higher government ranks. “Other than sweepers and clerks there are no SC/ST members appointed to key positions.

So, far the government or the SCDD has paid no heed to our demands. We are ready to leave as soon as our problems are addressed,” says Vijayan. With demands for their relocation gaining strength once again, uncertainty awaits people like Omana and Vijayan.

