‘Cops bound to protect public’s rights’ 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The police have the responsibility to protect the rights enshrined in the Constitution, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. “The police have bigger challenges in the present day where the Constitution is facing different challenges,” he said after taking a salute at the passing-out parade of new recruits to the KAP battalions here on Friday.

“In general the police is having a friendly attitude with the people. The Janamaithri Police is an example. Still, a single negative action by the police would bring disrepute to the entire force,” he said.

The Chief Minister presented awards to the best performing cadets. A total 551 cadets were passed out on the day. Of this, 16 were MBA holders, 52 post-graduates and 234 degree holders. 21 cadets are BTech degree holders, two MCA holders, one MTech and two MSW holders.