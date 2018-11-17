Drishti: A platform for ideas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The stage is all set for the best minds in the state to compete against each other. The College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram will host ‘Drishti’, an annual technical fest on November 19. The previous edition had witnessed a participation from over 209 colleges. The event will be held in association with the Kerala Startup Mission

The Conclave which is the flagship event of Drishti focuses annually on the most socially relevant topic in society. “This time, the main theme is disaster management which is in the backdrop of the Kerala floods. This is the perfect opportunity for students to present their ideas on how to deal with emergency situations,” said Anandhu Gagarin, co-convenor of the event.

At the Conclave, idea-pitching is a major event. A series of talks, lectures and panel discussions will be held. The event is also aimed at celebrating ‘Engineers for Society’. There will be talks and lectures by eminent personalities in the field of social service, dam management and crisis control. People who have first-hand experience in handling a crisis of that magnitude will share their experiences with delegates. The second day features idea presentation by the technical wizards across the state.

The Conclave is backed by the Kerala Startup Mission as well as the State Disaster Management Authority. The ten most compact ideas will be provided direct entry to the ‘Idea Day’ by Kerala Startup Mission and an amount of up to Rs 7 lakh will be granted for project funding of prototypes projects along with an additional amount of Rs 2 lakh for Idea Grant.

The top five winning ideas will be selected directly to the next Idea Day of KSUM. The top three teams will be selected for incubation at the KSUM space in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode for a period of six months.

Assistant collector G Priyanka and deputy collector Anu S Nair will be the chief guests at the event. The registration is free of cost.