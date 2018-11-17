Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Unhealthy issues: rights panel steps in

The State Human Rights Commission has come out with a directive to immediately address issues with two prominent city hospitals.

The General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has come out with a directive to immediately address issues with two prominent city hospitals. The panel has directed the Director of Health Services to conduct a probe into why the dysfunctional X-ray unit at General Hospital went defunct. The X-ray unit has not been functional for the past two weeks.

A report in this regard should be submitted to the commission in one month’s time, said Commission chairman Antony Dominic.  

As per the complaint, the patients were only informed of the closure of the X-ray unit which only charges Rs 50 from patients when they were sent to the unit. Private X-ray units charge Rs 300, making it unaffordable for the poor patients. According to hospital authorities, the X-ray unit was closed temporarily due to maintenance works being carried out in the building. 

Commission to probe conflict in hospital
 The Commission has also ordered the health department to conduct a probe into the scuffle between hospital staff and jail wardens which occurred at Government Mental Care Centre at Peroorkada. The incident took place on October 17 when the Poojappura jail wardens took a remand prisoner who was mentally unstable to a mental hospital. When they took the prisoner to the hospital, the hospital staff asked the wardens to shift the prisoner to Medical College Hospital. However, this led to a dispute between the hospital staff and the wardens were locked in a room. Later, the Peroorkada police reached the spot and took the prisoner to the Medical College. The matter has to be probed and a report submitted in one month’s time.

Fleecing the poor 
