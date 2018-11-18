Social Justice Dept prog to bust menstrual taboo from Dec 10

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to address the issue of menstrual taboo prevailing in the society, the Social Justice Department has decided to kick-start a campaign on International Human Rights Day, that falls on December 10.

The campaign, from December 10 to March 8, will be conducted as part of the Sadhairyam Munnottu, an awareness programme for women empowerment. Briefing about the initiative, Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja said that menstruation has turned out to be the new reason for discriminating women and thus the campaign’s focus will be to bust the myths surrounding it.

The campaign, which focuses mainly on school and college campuses, is a joint initiative of Women and Child Development Department, Kerala Social Security Mission, Social Welfare Board, Women Development Corporation, Women’s Commission and Integrated Child Development Scheme.