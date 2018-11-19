Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Academic programme exchange between Kerala universities is commendable: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Published: 19th November 2018 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision taken by Kerala State Higher Education Council in exchanging the academic programmes of various universities in the state is commendable, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. 

He was speaking at the first meeting of the higher education council held here on Saturday. He also said higher education council will take a huge responsibility by preparing a common academic roadmap for courses in all universities functioning in the state. 

“The higher education segment is nothing but an investment. Hence we should lay stress on the quality of education. Amid the responsibility of rebuilding the state, our government makes necessary interventions in the higher education sector. The universities should publish journals which give references to all subjects. So effective steps should be taken to strengthen the academic performance of universities and colleges,” Vijayan said. 

He also pointed out that a comprehensive action plan is needed to upgrade the standard of universities in the state. VCs should take up the challenge of upgrading the standards of universities. 

The universities should come in first top 10 ranks in the country at least within the next two years. In the later phase, we should also take efforts to upgrade the universities in international rankings”, Pinarayi said.
He expressed concerns over the less participation of teaching community in salary challenge. He also pointed out that a introspection is needed to check whether the higher education system in the state has reached top position even after the state has excelled in various sectors.  “The universities should also check whether the state level accreditation modelled on NAAC is effective”, he said. 

Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel has said that the higher education council was constituted to submit periodical reports related to ideas for implementing any upgradations in the higher education sector. Jaleel also added that a faculty training centre would be opened in the state soon to improve the quality of teaching. 

Higher Education Council vice-chairman Rajan Gurukkal and Higher Education secretary Usha Titus attended the meet. 

