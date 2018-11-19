Bodhi opens a new chapter in education

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The students of Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, had proved their social commitment when they stepped into the rescue of victims during the recent floods. They had made power banks for people to charge their mobile phones during the power outages caused due to the deluge. These activities were carried out under the initiative of Inspire, an NGO started by the mechanical engineering students of the college. It had over 200 members who actively contributed to rescue works.

Now, Inspire has come up with another noble initiative wherein education will be provided to the less-privileged children. They have started an academic wing titled 'Bodhi' through which science sessions will be conducted for children in slums and orphanages. The mission was started three months ago.

"We thought of naming the initiative 'Bodhi' as it refers to the attainment of enlightenment. Earlier, we used to give technical education to children in orphanages. Our association with Don Bosco Orphanage and Childline wherein programmes were conducted for children, had won a lot of appreciation,” said Shyamlal, a mechanical engineering student and member of 'Inspire'. The team Bodhi then embarked on teaching the children at Karimadom Colony, a slum where most children, though school going, lacked proper base in subjects.

"Some had even dropped out from school owing to their living conditions. When we undertook the first session, we were shocked to find that even a Class IX student did not know how to write properly. We decided to conduct sessions by dividing them into a class of four, with one teacher each,” says Shyamlal. There are about 20 people from the NGO who regularly visit the Karimadom Colony to impart lessons in English, mathematics and science. The teaching method also varies. The members make an observation about the child's interest first and then train them in the respective subject.

Shyamlal said, “We don't follow the normal teaching technique used in schools. We believe in training the children in the area they like. As it is a slum, the families teach them the trades of setting up a stall in a market. But through Bodhi, we want to encourage the children to dream big.” Bodhi conducts classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Regular parents meetings are also conducted. Many parents have told them how the sessions have invoked interest in the children to learn and go to school. "The success of our initiative at Karimadom Colony had prompted us to expand the initiative to other places too,” adds Shyamlal.