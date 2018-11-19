Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Bodhi opens a new chapter in education

Now, Inspire has come up with another noble initiative wherein education will be provided to the less-privileged children.

Published: 19th November 2018 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

The members of Inspire teaching students of Karimadom Colony

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The students of Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, had proved their social commitment when they stepped into the rescue of victims during the recent floods. They had made power banks for people to charge their mobile phones during the power outages caused due to the deluge. These activities were carried out under the initiative of Inspire, an NGO started by the mechanical engineering students of the college. It had over 200 members who actively contributed to rescue works.

Now, Inspire has come up with another noble initiative wherein education will be provided to the less-privileged children. They have started an academic wing titled 'Bodhi' through which science sessions will be conducted for children in slums and orphanages. The mission was started three months ago. 

"We thought of naming the initiative 'Bodhi' as it refers to the attainment of enlightenment. Earlier, we used to give technical education to children in orphanages. Our association with Don Bosco Orphanage and Childline wherein programmes were conducted for children, had won a lot of appreciation,” said Shyamlal, a mechanical engineering student and member of 'Inspire'. The team Bodhi then embarked on teaching the children at Karimadom Colony, a slum where most children, though school going, lacked proper base in subjects. 

"Some had even dropped out from school owing to their living conditions. When we undertook the first session, we were shocked to find that even a Class IX  student did not know how to write properly. We decided to conduct sessions by dividing them  into a class of four, with one teacher each,” says Shyamlal. There are about 20 people from the NGO who regularly visit the Karimadom Colony to impart lessons in English, mathematics and science. The teaching method also varies. The members make an observation about the child's interest first and then train them in the respective subject. 

Shyamlal said, “We don't follow the normal teaching technique used in schools. We believe in training the children in the area they like. As it is a slum, the families teach them the trades of setting up a stall in a market. But through Bodhi, we want to encourage the children to dream big.” Bodhi conducts classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Regular parents meetings are also conducted. Many parents have told them how the sessions have invoked interest in the children to learn and go to school. "The success of our initiative at Karimadom Colony had prompted us to expand the initiative to other places too,” adds Shyamlal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp