Gearing up to battle disasters

Giving emphasis to rebuilding Kerala post-floods, the city Corporation is now focussing on developing its new disaster management working group.

Published: 19th November 2018 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Participants of the development seminar held by the Corporation on Sunday

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Giving emphasis to rebuilding Kerala post-floods, the city Corporation is now focussing on developing its new disaster management working group. The group's first project has got the District Planning Committee's (DPC) approval and is now in its implementation stage. 
This was discussed at the development seminar on plan formulation for 2019-20 held at St Mary's Higher Secondary School, Pattom, on Sunday. The civic body had earlier passed a bylaw for disaster management, the first-of-its-kind for a civic body in the state in accordance with the Disaster Management Act 2005.

Emergency planning

Emergency disaster planning involves a coordinated and  a co-operative process of matching urgent needs with available resources. The basic requirement during any disaster is emergency equipment to tackle the disaster. As part of the project, the local body will buy the emergency equipment required for its 100 wards during any disaster. 

The total fund for the project is R44.76 lakh, of which R35 lakh will be used for buying the equipment. A response team,  comprising of Corporation's sanitation workers, will also be formed. 
"They will be trained under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on how to operate the equipment. The Corporation staff will also be given a basic fire-fighting training. A  fire mock drill will be conducted at every local body buildings. To keep these machines active and live, a weekly trial run will also be conducted," said Ramesh Krishnan, former UNDP city project coordinator.

New voluntary force 

Similar to the green army volunteers, the local body plans to form a technical team for immediate response during any disaster or accidents within its limits. The team will consist of members from all 100 wards. "The first group of people to reach any spot before police, fire and ambulance service during an incident will be the nearby residents and auto drivers.

So, the plan is to form a permanent voluntary force onsisting of auto drivers, residents associations and technical members, including electrical and plumbing workers, from each ward," said Jayan, a volunteer of the working group.The team will be trained to provide emergency aid during a  disaster. "Steps to form such a force will be taken by the Corporation. We will consider every detail brought to attention by working group volunteers," said Mayor V K Prasanth.

