Interaction with Mallika Sarabhai tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Classical dancer and activist Mallika Sarabhai will interact with 50 dance students at Guru Gopinath Natana Gramam in Vattiyoorkavu on Tuesday. This programme will mark the inauguration of a series of creative discussions and workshops held as part of expanding Guru Gopinath National Dance Museum's academic activities. Several globally renowned dancers will take part in the series.

The 64-year-old is the daughter of dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai and scientist Vikram Sarabhai. Apart from being an accomplished Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam performer, she is a staunch opposer of political fascism and religious bigotry. She also dabbled in electoral politics by taking on BJP patriarch L K Advani from Gandhi Nagar constituency in 2009 Lok Sabha election.