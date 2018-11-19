Turning vacant plots into farming grounds

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

According to the officials in charge, the project aims at ensuring a zero-waste city by clearing out dump yards and using it for cultivation.

Published: 19th November 2018 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 01:34 AM

Volunteers engaged in clearing dump yards under the Samrudhi Project

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Samrudhi Project, an initiative under the district administration's Change Can Change Climate Change (C power 5) campaign, has launched a three-phase organic farming plan at Kerala University College of Teacher Education, Karyavattom on Monday.   

"Abandoned plots can be used with the consent of the owner. There will be an agreement which permits organic farming for 11 months. The landowner will get 10 to 20 per cent of the profit or the products yielded," he said.

The project also encourages a community engagement where the residents will be a part of the initiative to keep the premises clean.  In the first phase, around 25 plots have been identified at different parts of the city. According to the officials, water availability, sunlight, security and compound wall are all considered before selecting the plot for cultivation. 

"We want to create awareness among youth about a natural, sustainable and pragmatic alternative through the project. Through identifying empty plots and developing it to the agricultural land, we also focus on environmental preservation," said Vishnu PR, project head.

Samrudhi also follows a production system that sustains the health of soils, ecosystems and people at the same time. 

While it focuses on bringing a positive change in outlook for a sustainable, happier and healthier tomorrow through organic urban farming, it also encourages the participation of younger generation. 

Second phase

In the second phase, after identifying plots and preparing the land, 'Samrudhi' under the mentorship of Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar and District Collector K Vasuki will move to the inaugural stage of the project. "Now that it is in the inception stage, land preparations have started. Hopefully, the second phase of the project will get going in two weeks," added Vishnu PR. 

The third phase will focus on the harvest of organic vegetables and fruits. Each plot will have five to ten varieties of vegetables, including bitter guard, pumpkin, beans, amaranth, tomato, snake guard and ladies finger.

