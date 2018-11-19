Two-day global conference on stroke care comes to a close

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A Two-day International Conference on Essentials of Stroke Care concluded on Sunday here. The conference organised by Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) was attended by around 340 delegates from across the country which included stroke neurologists, physicians, nurses, speech therapists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and psychologists.

The conference organised in collaboration with the University of Central Lancashire (UCLAN), UK, and it was funded by NIHR Global Health Research Group, UK. “The conference provided a platform for the multidisciplinary team to come together and collectively share their knowledge, expertise and experience on stroke care,” said Dr P N Sylaja, Neurology Department, SCTIMST.

According to her, the conference, a first-of-its-kind in the country itself, included didactic sessions in the diagnosis and treatment of acute stroke, secondary prevention and rehabilitation strategies. Workshops on physiological and neurological monitoring, dysphagia assessment and management, stroke-specific education framework, nutrition and hydration, care of ventilated patients, communication strategies and long-term care were also included. “With the incidence of stroke care showing a spike in the state itself, there is a need to build the capacity for stroke care at the grass root level,” said Sylaja.