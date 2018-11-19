Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two-day global conference on stroke care comes to a close

A Two-day International Conference on Essentials of Stroke Care concluded on Sunday here.

Published: 19th November 2018 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  A Two-day International Conference on Essentials of Stroke Care concluded on Sunday here. The conference organised by Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) was attended by around 340 delegates from across the country which included stroke neurologists, physicians, nurses, speech therapists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and psychologists.

The conference organised in collaboration with the University of Central Lancashire (UCLAN), UK, and it was funded by NIHR Global Health Research Group, UK. “The conference provided a platform for the multidisciplinary team to come together and collectively share their knowledge, expertise and experience on stroke care,” said Dr P N Sylaja, Neurology Department, SCTIMST.

According to her, the conference, a first-of-its-kind in the country itself, included didactic sessions in the diagnosis and treatment of acute stroke, secondary prevention and rehabilitation strategies. Workshops on physiological and neurological monitoring, dysphagia assessment and management, stroke-specific education framework, nutrition and hydration, care of ventilated patients, communication strategies and long-term care were also included. “With the incidence of stroke care showing a spike in the state itself, there is a need to build the capacity for stroke care at the grass root level,” said Sylaja.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp