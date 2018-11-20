Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Despite Rs 1-lakh cr treasure, devotees bear expenses for Padmanabhaswamy temple

The Forest Department charges centage fee when it allows selection of woods without auction.

Published: 20th November 2018 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Padmatheertham pond at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple (EPS | BP Deepu)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Strange as it might sound, the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple - one of the richest, if not the richest in the country, with a treasure trove of gold valued at over C1 lakh crore - has been forced to rely on good samaritans and well-wishers to raise money for conservation. The temple authorities had recently sought a discount on teak to be purchased from the Forest Department for erecting a new flag mast. Following this, the government offered 21 per cent discount on the teak needed by the temple. The temple authorities have been carrying out conservation work of the Padmanabhaswamy temple at a cost of around `10 crore. 

V Ratheesan, Temple executive officer, told Express the temple administration had sought a   50 per cent discount on the purchase of teak required for the conservation work apart from the centage fee. The government offered a discount of 21 per cent which will come to around Rs. 4 crores. The funds required for the conservation work is collected from devotees and well-wishers, he said.  

The Forest Department charges centage fee when it allows selection of woods without auction. This is an additional charge for the facility they provide for the selection of woods without auction. As part of the Tourism Ministry’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme, the renovation of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple premises - which is in the final stage - is being carried at a cost of  Rs.78.55 crores.

However, the funds for the conservation of the temple has to be sourced from government and non-government agencies in the wake of a Supreme Court direction. The temple has a collection of Rs 3.65 crore annually, which doesn’t need to pay the employee wages and pensions, said Ratheeshan. Unlike Guruvayur, where revenue, including Hundi collection, is very high than any other temple here, in the case of the Padmanabhaswamy temple, revenue is a matter of a concern for the administrators, said officers. 

However, according to the Tourism Department stats, there has been a considerable increase in tourist inflow to the temple, especially after news broke of temple’s vast riches. A rise in pilgrim numbers to Padmanabhaswamy temple had pushed up the footfall in Thiruvananthapuram city to 12.17 lakh in 2017,  a rise of 18.63 per cent over the pilgrim numbers in 2016.  The growth rate is 47.04 per cent over the one registered in 2013.  

Discount for flagmast
The temple had recently sought a discount on teak to be purchased from the Forest Department for erecting a new flag mast. Following this, the government offered 21 pc discount on the teak needed by the temple. The temple has been carrying out conservation work of the Padmanabhaswamy temple at a cost of around Rs. 10 crores. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple donation Padmanabhaswamy temple devotees

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rajeev Srivastava
    I visited Sri Anantha Padmanabhswamy and paid my tribute on dated 17th November
    9 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp