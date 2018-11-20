Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

It’s a Khalistan-like move, says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Unleashing a scathing attack on the BJP-RSS combine, Kodiyeri alleged deliberate move to create tension in the shrine.

Sabarimala temple (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the arrests of agitators at Sabarimala has been creating ripples, the CPM state leadership has come down heavily on the RSS for its alleged move to hijack the hill shrine. Likening the Sangh Parivar move with that of the Khalistan terrorists who laid siege to the Golden Temple, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged that the RSS move is to take over Sabarimala temple, by turning it into a conflict zone. 

Unleashing a scathing attack on the BJP-RSS combine, Kodiyeri alleged deliberate move to create tension in the shrine. Referring to a secret circular from the saffron party - assigning district-level leaders to take party workers to the temple to carry out agitations - Kodiyeri said the circular has exposed the real intentions behind the protest. By keeping the women and children as a shield, the Sangh Parivar has been trying to create unrest and hijack the temple.  

The CPM secretary alleged that the Sangh Parivar has deployed more 50,000 volunteers from 5,300 ‘Sakha’ across the state in order to organise protests at the temple. “According to a circular issued by BJP state secretary AN Radhakrishnan, on November 17 party workers from each district will be taken to the temple. State leaders from various districts have been given charge to take workers from each constituency to the temple. 

“Today those form Varkala, Attingal and Chirayinkeezh constituencies have been asked to take part. The circular has given a schedule till December 15. On November 19, leaders including MS Kumar have been asked to organise the BJP workers,” said Kodiyeri, alleging that the leaders have been given the task of coordinating the agitation. “Isn’t it clear evidence that the BJP has a clear plan for day to day protests?” he asked. 

The CPM leader also criticised attempts by the RSS to intimidate the media and police officers. Referring to protests to the ancestral home of house of State Police Chief Loknath Behera in Orissa, Kodiyeri said the Sangh Parivar has been trying to send out a message to the IPS officers through such steps.

Khalistan terrorists Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Sangh Parivar Sabarimala temple

