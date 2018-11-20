Move for Ayodhya model conflict, LDF

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under the cover of faith and rituals, the BJP has been taking anti-socials to Sabarimala to create tension, alleged LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan. In a statement issued here, the LDF leader urged the BJP-RSS leadership to withdraw from the move to create an Ayodhya model conflict in Sabarimala.

Referring to the BJP circular exhorting regional leaders to take workers from each district to Sabarimala, Vijayaraghavan said it’s evident that the saffron party is for creating tension in the hill shrine.

A N Radhakrishnan brought out the circular soon after BJP state president made clear that the agitation would be strengthened, he said.

The BJP and Sangh Parivar have been trying to hijack Sabarimala by creating a riot-like situation. They should withdraw from the move to take over the temple by keeping the women and children as a cover.

“Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has made clear that the Supreme Court verdict has to be implemented. BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai did a U-turn when he said the agitations were not against women entry. It’s evident that the BJP’s attempt is to sabotage the state government,” the LDF convener alleged.