Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Move for Ayodhya model conflict, LDF

The BJP and Sangh Parivar have been trying to hijack Sabarimala by creating a riot-like situation.

Published: 20th November 2018 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under the cover of faith and rituals, the BJP has been taking anti-socials to Sabarimala to create tension, alleged LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan. In a statement issued here, the LDF leader urged the BJP-RSS leadership to withdraw from the move to create an Ayodhya model conflict in Sabarimala.  

Referring to the BJP circular exhorting regional leaders to take workers from each district to Sabarimala, Vijayaraghavan said it’s evident that the saffron party is for creating tension in the hill shrine. 
A N Radhakrishnan brought out the circular soon after BJP state president made clear that the agitation would be strengthened, he said. 

The BJP and Sangh Parivar have been trying to hijack Sabarimala by creating a riot-like situation. They should withdraw from the move to take over the temple by keeping the women and children as a cover.

“Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has made clear that the Supreme Court verdict has to be implemented. BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai did a U-turn when he said the agitations were not against women entry. It’s evident that the BJP’s attempt is to sabotage the state government,” the LDF convener alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP-RSS leadership Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp