Commuters left in the lurch as KSRTC suspends Thrippadapuram services

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision by the KSRTC to stop operating buses through Thrippadapuram for the past three months has put commuters in a fix. Several women employees of Technopark and students of University campus staying in hostels and apartments at Thrippadapuram, depend on the KSRTC services since private buses don't frequent the route.

"Now, I have to walk around 2.5 kilometres from my house to reach the Kerala University bus stop. Stay bus services (stationed at Thrippadapuram in the night), have been pulled back and we have to depend on autos which are extremely costly," said Joseph, a resident.He added that he was informed by officials at KSRTC, Thampanoor that they decided to withdraw the facilities since their staff were not provided with a stay facility.

Thrippadapuram houses four ladies' and men's' hostel. Women employees at Technopark say they are forced to walk along the stretch which is not safe during the night."Earlier, there were both line bus and city bus services. But now, the citizens don't even have access to KSRTC services. There used to be a tussle between the local men and the bus staff. These issues would have affected the services," said Abdul Kalam, President of Thrippadapuram Giri Resident's Association.

However, the KSRTC is denying these charges stating the buses are still running in the route. "Earlier there were five trips along the route. Now, we have reduced it to three trips since we received a circular citing to stop low collection schedules," said C Udayakumar, Chief Transport manager, Thiruvananthapuram.

Four associations at Thrippadapuram including members of the University association are planning to meet the Transport Minister with the request to restart the services.