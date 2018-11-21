CPI-M flays BJP's Thiruvananthapuram Corporation councillors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP councillors in the city Corporation have stymied city residents by sabotaging a development seminar organised by the local body the other day, said the CPM district committee.

“The seminar was conceived as a big programme for charting a development plan for the city,” district secretary Anavoor Nagappan said in a statement here on Tuesday. “After disrupting the meeting, the councillors staged a dharna in front of the Corporation office against the Mayor.” he said.