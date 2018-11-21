Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Glimmer of hope for life guards

There are around 39  lifeguards working at Kovalam Beach along while there are around 8 at Sanghumukam, 10 at Veli, 4 at Poovar and 18 at Varkala.

Published: 21st November 2018 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

Lifeguards at Kovalam beach  Vincent Pulickal

By Steena Das 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : "We have been working as lifeguards for long; But there's no security for our lives," says a sad-looking Raju (name changed). The  51-year-old has been working at Kovalam Beach for about three decades. With no job security, the life guards have been a worried lot. However, it seems finally there's a glimmer of hope for them. The Tourism Minister's Office has confirmed that the Department is coming up with major measures to support them. 

There are around 39  lifeguards working at Kovalam Beach along while there are around 8 at Sanghumukam, 10 at Veli, 4 at Poovar and 18 at Varkala. The maximum daily wage of a lifeguard is Rs 700. Most of them come to work after long travel every day."Due to the rotational shift, we are compelled to travel for more than 20 kms at times. I live in Poovar and if I have to go for duty in Veli, I need to travel for 35 kms up and down. Once I spend for petrol and food, what I earn is just enough to meet the daily needs. I'm not able to save anything for my family," adds  Mani (name changed), another lifeguard at Kovalam. 

What worries them most is lack of job security. "I am 51 year old and have been working here for the past 33 years. I'll have to go empty-handed if I opt for retirement, as we are not regularised. Also we don't have other facilities like PF, ESI or other benefits," says Raju. 

Their lives have been a confrontation with destiny. "There's no security for my life. My family will not get any benefit even if I die while rescuing someone from the sea. All I have is a poor family and bank loans," he says. Other than these issues, they also face lack of basic amenities. "We do not have proper toilets at the beach. The hotel owners would not even let us use the washrooms inside the hotels," adds Mani. Last year the lifeguards approached the Tourism department seeking to address their issues.

With the support of Kerala Tourism Life Guard Employees Union (CITU), they submitted a letter before the department in July. The demands include hike in salary, job regularisation in addition to other benefits. 
Following which the tourism officials called them for a discussion. However the issues were not addressed. This year, on September 26 the lifeguards again took up the matter with the Tourism Department. They were told that the issues would be resolved in two months. 

Finally it seems the authorities have woken up to their woes. Responding to 'Express', the office of the Tourism Minister said, "The finance department has issued its nod for the request. The file has been given to the Director of Tourism. On the grounds of the letter, insurance will be granted. We'll finalise their retire age after consulting them. Also, the lifeguards who want to quit will be given a package to the tune of Rs 3-5 lakh."

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp