Glimmer of hope for life guards

Steena Das

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : "We have been working as lifeguards for long; But there's no security for our lives," says a sad-looking Raju (name changed). The 51-year-old has been working at Kovalam Beach for about three decades. With no job security, the life guards have been a worried lot. However, it seems finally there's a glimmer of hope for them. The Tourism Minister's Office has confirmed that the Department is coming up with major measures to support them.

There are around 39 lifeguards working at Kovalam Beach along while there are around 8 at Sanghumukam, 10 at Veli, 4 at Poovar and 18 at Varkala. The maximum daily wage of a lifeguard is Rs 700. Most of them come to work after long travel every day."Due to the rotational shift, we are compelled to travel for more than 20 kms at times. I live in Poovar and if I have to go for duty in Veli, I need to travel for 35 kms up and down. Once I spend for petrol and food, what I earn is just enough to meet the daily needs. I'm not able to save anything for my family," adds Mani (name changed), another lifeguard at Kovalam.

What worries them most is lack of job security. "I am 51 year old and have been working here for the past 33 years. I'll have to go empty-handed if I opt for retirement, as we are not regularised. Also we don't have other facilities like PF, ESI or other benefits," says Raju.

Their lives have been a confrontation with destiny. "There's no security for my life. My family will not get any benefit even if I die while rescuing someone from the sea. All I have is a poor family and bank loans," he says. Other than these issues, they also face lack of basic amenities. "We do not have proper toilets at the beach. The hotel owners would not even let us use the washrooms inside the hotels," adds Mani. Last year the lifeguards approached the Tourism department seeking to address their issues.

With the support of Kerala Tourism Life Guard Employees Union (CITU), they submitted a letter before the department in July. The demands include hike in salary, job regularisation in addition to other benefits.

Following which the tourism officials called them for a discussion. However the issues were not addressed. This year, on September 26 the lifeguards again took up the matter with the Tourism Department. They were told that the issues would be resolved in two months.

Finally it seems the authorities have woken up to their woes. Responding to 'Express', the office of the Tourism Minister said, "The finance department has issued its nod for the request. The file has been given to the Director of Tourism. On the grounds of the letter, insurance will be granted. We'll finalise their retire age after consulting them. Also, the lifeguards who want to quit will be given a package to the tune of Rs 3-5 lakh."