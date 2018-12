By Express News Service

Vishnu Vishnuprakash has taken charge as the Panchagavyathu Nambi of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple here. He replaces Edappadi Radhakrishna Raviprasad, who has been appointed as the Periyanambi.

Vishnuprakash previously served as the nambi of Thekkedam Narasimha Swami shrine in the temple.

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple thantri Tharananelloor Parameswaran Namboodiripad led the rituals to install Vishnuprakash as the nambi.