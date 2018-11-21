Thiruvananthapuram: Power supply to be disrupted in city today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Power supply to several areas in the district will be disrupted on Wednesday due to maintenance works undertaken by the KSEB on its facilities.

Supply to Arsha Hospital and Poonkulam will be hit from 9 am to 5 pm. Supply to Kannakikonam, Pallithara, Mukkola, Thiruppurkonam and Mundakkal in the Peroorkada section will be disrupted from 9 am to 5 pm.

Supply to areas in the Thycaud electrical section limits served by the Guest House residency transformer will be fully or partially affected on Wednesday. Supply to Kazhakootam town area, Ambalathinkara and Mulluvila will be hit from 8 am to 3 pm. Supply to Chanthamukku, Pallimukku, Karakottukonam, Peeradam, Izhakode and Pottayil temple area in the Peyad section limits will be affected from 8 am to 5 pm.

Supply to areas served by the Lanka transformer in the Poojappura section limits will be disrupted from 7 am to 2 pm due to tree branch trimming work. Supply to Kannamoola, Pattoor, Kunnukuzhi, Thekkummoodu, Palayam, Statue, Pattam, Marappalam, Bakery Junction, Assembly Complex, Kowdiar and Kuravankopnam is likely to be hit from 8 am to 6 pm.