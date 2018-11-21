Yuva Morcha accuses IPS officers of dual approach 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Yuva Morcha state president K P Prakash Babu has said the IPS officers of Sabarimala have a dual approach. He said while pilgrims who chanted devotional songs were arrested and put in jail in the name of law and order, the UDF leaders who conducted a press conference defying 144 were given a red carpet welcome.

If the IPS officers are showing double standards in Sabarimala, then the agitations will continue, he said.

Prakash said some police officers who were hounding Ayyappa devotees in Nilakkal and Sannidhanam were seen prostrating before the Congress and UDF leaders as they want favours once the government changes.

The Yuva Morcha state president also said no women of the restricted age will be allowed in Sannidhanam even if the government takes any security measures and added the protest against the Chief Minister and other ministers who are bent on destroying Sabarimala will continue.