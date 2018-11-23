A chance to explore cinema

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The newly opened Centre for International Film Research and Archives (CIFRA) of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, is expected to boost the film studies in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the CIFRA situated at the KINFRA Film and Video Park at Kazhakoottam on Wednesday. The CM said the centre would address the long-pending issues of non-availability of archival records for film studies.

CIFRA’s archives boasts of 10,000 malayalam films. There are a total of 3,000 Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films and nearly 2,000 films from other regional languages. The centre has special collections on internationally renowned directors, Malayalam actors and JC Daniel award winners.

Another library boasts of literature on the Indian and international cinema. It includes 9,000 books, magazines and old publications. E-books of old publications are also available.

The CIFRA is conceived as a memorial to actor Sathyan. Situated in a three-acre campus, the centre will receive more infrastructure facilities in the near future. Only two storeys of the building is complete now. Two more will be built soon.

A modern 2K Dolby mini theatre with a seating capacity for 50 persons is another highlight of the event. The mini theatre is named after renowned filmmaker Ramu Karyatt - Ramu Karyatt Screen. There is also conference hall to host lectures and discussions. The Chalachitra Academy will shift its headquarters to the new building in January 2019.

Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan presided over the inaugural function. Industries Minister E P Jayarajan and Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran were the chief guests. Mayor V K Prasanth, director Sreekumaran Thampi, Madhu, Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal, Culture Secretary Rani George, academy secretary Mahesh Panju, KINFRA managing director Santhosh Kumar and councillor S Bindu attended.