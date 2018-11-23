Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CPM urges Centre not to merge banks

The CPM also pointed out at the unpaid debts by major corporates. The Union government should show the willpower to claim this amount, the CPM said.

Published: 23rd November 2018 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has urged the Union government to withdraw from the move to merge Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank and Bank of Baroda. Stating the decision would have adverse impact on the people and the banking sector, CPM state secretariat said decision as part of the union government’s anti-people banking policies. 

“The merger was announced by the Union finance minister by keeping the Parliament, the Reserve Bank and the boards of the banks scheduled for merger in the dark. The authorities want to merge these banks so that they can give major loans to corporates,” said the CPM secretariat in a statement. 

The CPM also pointed out at the unpaid debts by major corporates. The Union government should show the willpower to claim this amount, the CPM said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPM Vijaya Bank Dena Bank Bank of Baroda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp