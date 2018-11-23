Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Crafting stardust

The hallmark of great artistes lies in the ability to bring their ‘A’ game, regardless of the venue.

By Anoop Menon
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The hallmark of great artistes lies in the ability to bring their ‘A’ game, regardless of the venue. So it’s no wonder that descriptions of singer-songwriter Benny Dayal’s live performances are often clubbed in with terms like ‘electrifying’, ‘mind-blowing’, and ‘breathtaking’. 

Benny Dayal

The Mumbai-based star behind songs like Let’s Nacho and Omana Penne showcases the same vigour on-stage at Trichy’s NIT and Royal Albert Hall in London. His legion of fans in the city, expect no less from him at the upcoming gig at Marine Drive. 

Despite having completed over 16 years in this dog-eat-dog world of professional musicians, Benny is still one of the most sought-after names in the industry. 

Of course, it helps that he can sing in over 10 languages, including Telugu, Gujarati, and Assamese. “Yes, I’ve been doing music in various formats in addition to collaborations of all types,” begins the performer with Kerala roots, continuing, “Whether it’s singing in films or appearing on TV shows like The Voice—I believe in doing one thing at a time. As of now, I want to be an artiste. 

Later as we go, and as the scene of our industry keeps evolving, I might find some more 
roles to play.”Mainstream success  notwithstanding, the journalism graduate from Madras  Christian College hasn’t forgotten his indie roots (remember the pop group, S5!). 

The 34-year-old’s electro-funk band Funktuation are currently cutting a fresh EP. 
“As Funktuation, we’re working on our maiden Tamil album and we’ve just announced the name of our first single Oora Paaru,” explains Benny, who will be sharing the limelight alongside Thaikkudam Bridge and Thakara atop Red Bull Music’s tour bus.

Buzz conductors

From being the haphazardly-assembled collective that jammed for a TV programme to an ensemble that wrapped up tours in 19 countries, Thaikkudam Bridge has come a long way in just five years. Now the 15-member outfit is road-testing numbers from their much-awaited sophomore album, Namah. Besides the Fish Rock stars, Thakara is another Kochi-based rising act in the indie circuit—who will be performing at the show.

This four-piece band shot to popularity due to its highly-relatable lyrics, as heard on viral hits counting Puttu Paattu, and because of frontman James Thakara’s nonchalant voice. Presently, they’ve taken full advantage of a different lineup and have unreleased tunes in the pipeline. James explains, “Anaadha Parava, Paadilla, Kurumulagu, and Ammachi are our new singles, all of which we’re hoping to unveil as music videos.”

On November 24 at Marine Drive. From 5 pm onwards. Free entry via redbull.in/kochi

