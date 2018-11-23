Fighting for women’s fundamental rights 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when heated debates over women’s rights are on, a section of students at University College has come up with a movement to protect the fundamental rights of women. Organised by Mathrikam, the women’s wing of SFI, students thronged the University College ground holding placards.

Though the University exams are on, students from different parts of the city came to the spot raising the slogan ‘Kerala is not moving backwards’. “Presently, we have been witnessing numerous violations of women rights. We are protesting against those who oppose women entry to the temple,” said Parvathy J K, district convener of Mathrikam. “In days to come, SFI intends to carry forward this movement at different levels in all districts,” she adds.

Anishma M, a second year BSc Physics student who is a part of the movement believes that it is unfair to discriminate against women on the basis of a biological function like menstruation. “Recently, we saw how a 14-year-old girl died in Tamil Nadu due to Cyclone Gaja as she was kept separated from her family due to menstruation. It is high time such age-old discriminatory practices are discarded,” she says.

Meanwhile, another section of students believes that whether to enter the temple or not is a matter of choice of each individual and not for any political party to decide. “Believers who want to see Lord Ayyapa should be allowed to do so and those who wish to stick with the tradition should have the liberty to do so. It is important to raise our voice against this violation now, in order to protect this right of the people. As we have witnessed in the case of temple entry proclamation and other social reforms, a protest is sometimes essential to bring about a social change”, said Athira S, a first-year student.

Anand A S, a postgraduate student of Philosophy is of the opinion that the Sabarimala issue is being intentionally dragged by some parties for their political agenda. Amal Muhammad, a third-year student of BA Politics and College Union Chairman, also holds a similar view.

Haritha Kerala Mission vice chairperson T N Seema inaugurated the event. She pointed out how the Sabarimala issue was an acid test for the society. “This is a legal battle that has been going on for 12 years. Those who are now strongly protesting against women entry at Sabarimala were never a part of this battle,” she pointed out. She said the SC judgement was, in fact, a ray of hope for all women and assured them that they were equally deserving of the rights ensured by the constitution.