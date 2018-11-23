Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Making the perfect shot

Bhakti Bhaskar Khamkar

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘‘My day starts with a two-hour travel by the local train to the  Maharashtra Rifle Association for practice which starts from 8 am and goes up till 6 pm. It's my daily routine except on Wednesdays. I go to college only to write exams," says Bhakti Bhaskar Khamkar.

"After practice, I head to the gym," she says and is quick to add  about her diet, "I make it a point to include paneer and other milk products in my diet." 

Her perseverance seems to have paid off, for Bhakti won the gold in the 50-metre rifle category three positions in the ongoing 62nd National Shooting Championship held at Vattiyoorkavu Shooting Range. Bhakti Bhaskar started her career just two years ago. "I'm a sports person and used to play volleyball. During the vacations after class  X, my mom suggested I take part in an individual item. The same year, she took me to the 2015 State Shooting Championship in Kerala. I liked the event and from then, I started taking classes," she added.

Bakthi is being coached by Deepali Deshpande and Arun Warashi. She has participated in various national and international events,  including SSF World Cup Rifle/ Pistol 2018 held in Munich, ISSF Junior World Cup 2018 in Sydney and 52nd ISSF World Championship 2018 in Changwon, Korea.  "So far, I haven't won any position in international competitions but I learnt a lot from every event I attended. It has helped me a lot to stay focused and gain confidence. Of course, this definitely helped me win here," said Bhakti. 
She recalls her first state-level award, a bronze medal in the 50-meter rifle at the 2016 State Championship in Mumbai. 

Later she won silver at the 2017 State Championship for 50-meter rifle three positions, also held in Mumbai. "My coaches and my mother are my role models. I'm planning to choose shooting as my career," she quips.

