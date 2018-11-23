Welfare boards will be reconstituted in a time-bound manner: T P Ramakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The reconstitution of Welfare Boards in the state will be carried out in a time-bound manner, said Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan. According to the minister, the dissolving of welfare boards is also on the cards. With this the number of Welfare Boards will come down to nine from 16.

It has also been decided to revise the minimum wages in 26 sectors. “Administrative expenses can be minimised by dissolving the boards. It will also help increase the benefits being provided to labourers,” said Ramakrishnan, after a state-level meeting with trade union representatives at Government Guest House, here on Thursday.

Special policy

Earlier, the minister said a Thozhilali Sreshta Award will be instituted for felicitating best labourers in 13 sectors. The minister said a special policy will be implemented for the improvement of the plantation sector.

“Plantations that are in non-working conditions will be made functional. Talks are on with management. Bonacaud Estate will start functioning soon,” said Ramakrishnan.

According to the minister, the trade union representatives had extended their wholehearted support for the amendment of the Abkari Act and for the constitution of Toddy Board.