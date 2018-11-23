Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Welfare boards will be reconstituted in a time-bound manner: T P Ramakrishnan

The reconstitution of Welfare Boards in the state will be carried out in a time-bound manner, said Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan.

Published: 23rd November 2018 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

T P Ramakrishnan (File Photo | EPS/A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The reconstitution of Welfare Boards in the state will be carried out in a time-bound manner, said Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan. According to the minister, the dissolving of welfare boards is also on the cards. With this the number of Welfare Boards will come down to nine from 16. 

It has also been decided to revise the minimum wages in 26 sectors.  “Administrative expenses can be minimised by dissolving the boards. It will also help increase the benefits being provided to labourers,” said Ramakrishnan, after a state-level meeting with trade union representatives at Government Guest House, here on Thursday. 

Special policy 

Earlier, the minister said a Thozhilali Sreshta Award will be instituted for felicitating best labourers in 13 sectors. The minister said a special policy will be implemented for the improvement of the plantation sector. 

“Plantations that are in non-working conditions will be made functional. Talks are on with management. Bonacaud Estate will start functioning soon,” said Ramakrishnan. 

According to the minister, the trade union representatives had extended their wholehearted support for the amendment of the Abkari Act and for the constitution of Toddy Board.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
T P Ramakrishnan Welfare Boards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp