When the moon beckoned her 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Growing up, young Mallika was never excited by space technology and its vast possibilities unlike her father Vikram Sarabhai. But, the moon has now caught her fancy and how! The celestial body has intrigued her to such lengths that she hopes to craft an artwork solely on the lunar orb. It was an exhibition on the moon which made her delve deep into the heavenly body.

“It was so beautiful that I instantly felt like dancing. I am thinking of working on the moon, its varied aspects - the umpteen number of children's stories, the horror sagas, the lunatics, its romantic side, and of course the science which is completely devoid of emotions. No other celestial body has so many things woven around it. There is also a crater named after Papa,” says Mallika Sarabhai.

Though Mallika was always into dancing it was during a spell of depression that she actually decided to pursue dance as her career. “I was all broken up and had gone into depression. I woke up one day wanting to dance,” she recalls.

"When Papa saw me dancing, he would remark that I have to be a dancer. When he saw my science results, he would tell me to pursue science,” she says.

What her parents instilled in her is a passion for India. “I find my path to be trying to improve India. Papa took science to do that while Amma (Mrinalini Sarabhai) chose the path of art. But both of them were committed to nation-building. Both my brother and I have it very deeply ingrained in our DNA,” she says.

For Mallika, dance is her oxygen. It was the five years she spent donning the role of Draupadi in Peter Brook's Mahabharata that changed her.

“It occurred to me that if just by playing one character I am affecting so many women, then I have got a plethora of characters I could play and reinterpret,” she says.

Ever since, her art has been married into activism, and she has been vocal about environmental issues, human rights and women and gender issues.

She feels that as a country we are going through one of our darkest periods.

“I don't think Indians have ever hated or been more violent than they are just now. Coming from Gujarat, I thought that Kerala was the haven where sensibility prevailed. In 2001, during the earthquake in Gujarat, you saw the best of humanity. A year later, you saw the worst. In Kerala, during the floods, you saw the best of humanity. While both the worst scenarios were politically manipulated, the best scenarios were the natural phenomenon,” she says.

Excited about Rocket Boys

She was sixteen when Vikram Sarabhai was found dead at the Halcyon Castle in Kovalam. The mysterious death of Sarabhai had found mention in former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan biography 'Ormakalude Bhramanapadham'.

“There was always a controversy. CIA was active at that time. The CIA didn't want us to be nuclearised and didn't want us to have our space programme. It is likely, that something could have happened. He was perfectly healthy. But once he was dead, he was dead. We didn't really want to find out. What purpose would it serve knowing? I don't think I will be affected either way knowing that he was killed or died,” says the artiste.

“In Papa's death, there will never be a closure for me. I was waiting for him in Bombay to take me to New Year's Eve in Ahmedabad, and then to my IIM entrance exam next morning. Instead, I ended up cremating him. Maybe my response is that of a sixteen-year-old girl who lost her father,” she adds.

She is excited that her father and his legacy are going to be reintroduced to the society in the form of a movie and a tele series.

A sixteen-part serial called 'Rocket Boys' about Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai is getting readied. Meanwhile, a Tamil film is being made about Abdul Kalam and Vikram Sarabhai. “I am excited that we will get to reintroduce the kind of icothe society,” she adds.

