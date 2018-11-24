Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chala heritage project construction to start soon: Kadakampally

Traders in Chala will be given an overview of the Chala heritage project before its implementation, to alleviate concerns they may have.

Published: 24th November 2018 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traders in Chala will be given an overview of the Chala heritage project before its implementation, to alleviate concerns they may have. The decision was taken in a meeting led by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran with the authorities concerned. The Chala Heritage project’s construction work is set to begin soon.  

A presentation of the project, related to the renovation of the vegetable, fish and meat markets, will be made to the market vendors by Chala heritage project architect Shankar on Saturday at Chala Corporation Hall.

Under the project which will be implemented in phases, the shops of vegetable, fish and meat traders will be renewed and constructed in a time-bound manner. A committee comprising of department officers, the merchant community and Chala citizens committee, with the Chala councillor as the convenor, will be formed for the rehabilitation of the vendors until the construction work is complete.

To ensure the coordination of various departments, a mechanism will be set up with the District Collector as the coordinator and the city Corporation, Trida, KSEB, KWA, Smart City, PWD and Tourism Department officers as members. During the meeting, it was also decided to renovate and rebuild the amenity centre with the help of the Corporation.

V S Sivakumar MLA, heads of various departments, the Corporation, Trida, Habitat, Smart City, KSEB, district administration and KWA participated in the meeting held at the Secretariat.

